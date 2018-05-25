Can technology combat gun violence? Chicago police hope so

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A warm Memorial Day weekend will mean cookouts and lots of outdoor time for Chicago residents.

The Chicago Police Department is ramping up efforts to keep people safe on the streets and in parks.

125 new officers will be deployed across the city this weekend.

In the 2nd District (Wentworth), which serves the South Side's 3rd and 4th Wards, officers will benefit from the newest Strategic Decision Support Center.

The centerpiece of the department's smart policing strategy uses technology to run crime analytics, processing data to help police predict and prevent crime.

Announcing the new center Friday morning, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said if you can predict crime before it happens, you can prevent it.

Another part of the strategy includes raids that started Thursday morning and will continue throughout the weekend.

71 people were arrested, 13 weapons and two vehicles confiscated. One business was closed and more than $55,000 in cash was seized.

Officers from the Area South Gang Team also raided a child daycare facility in the 1000 block of West Marquette that was being used as a gun stash house.

Four handguns and a large amount of ammunition were taken from the daycare facility. A woman is being questioned in connection with that raid.