ROMEOVILLE, Ill. -- Police in Romeoville went above and beyond to help some ducks in distress.

Baby ducks were trapped in a sewer system near a Jewel on Weber Road on Thursday.

Video shows two officers lifting the manhole cover and scooping the ducklings out with a net.

The mother duck paced back and forth, while the officers worked.

The police didn't leave until every duckling was brought to safety.