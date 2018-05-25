× Victor Ejdsell strong play continues to keep the Icehogs’ season alive

ROCKFORD – In the playoffs, things can change in quite a hurry, and that’s been the case for what was the hottest team in the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2018.

It’s not like they are playing badly. In fact, they could easily have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals, but the good fortune created and received by the Rockford IceHogs in the first two rounds of the AHL playoffs hasn’t been there against the Texas Stars.

Instead, a pair of the trio of games in the series have gone to their opponent following a decisive Game 1 win by the Stars. Those wins were in Game 2 and Game 3, and if not for a Game 4 win in overtime, Rockford’s successful season with the Blackhawks’ prospects would have come to an end.

But Victor Ejdsell was there to save the day, as he has been a number of times during these Calder Cup Playoffs.

The center started Thursday’s game with a goal and then ended it in overtime just two minutes into the extra session, a goal that gave the IceHogs a 3-2 win and kept their season alive. It’s only a temporary relief, however, as the IceHogs are right back on the ice tonight against the Stars at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 PM.

It continues a strong postseason run for Ejdsell, who was acquired by the Blackhawks late in the season in the trade that sent Ryan Hartman to the Predators. The two scores last night give Ejdsell the AHL’s playoff lead in goals with 7, just ahead of teammate Chris DiDomenico with six. He also has four assists in 11 playoff games so far in the 2018 postseason.

Following the trade from Nashville, Ejdsell has seen 16 total games with the IceHogs, netting an assist in five regular season games with the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate. He also had six games on the NHL level with the team, grabbing an assist during those contests.

As long as Victor keeps his current play going, maybe the IceHogs can do the same in their quest to overcome a 3-0 series deficit.