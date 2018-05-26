Fired pathologist’s files to be reviewed by Cook County medical examiner

CHICAGO — More than 200 cases tied to a fired pathologist are being reviewed by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A spokesperson says the office found clerical errors, and some errors with John Cavanaugh’s medical findings. He was fired last year after working in the ME’s office for almost a year.

Officials say they will review 219 cases he handled, and some of them could impact criminal cases.

The review is expected to take months. So far, the office has looked at 23 of his cases, and changed the findings in 8 of them.