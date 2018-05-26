CHICAGO — The mission of I Grow Chicago is to grow Englewood from surviving to thriving through community connection, skill building and opportunity. Co-Executive Directors Quentin Mables and Erin Vogel stopped by the WGN studio to explain how they carry out that mission and how you can help. Take a look.
I Grow Chicago sprouts hope in Englewood
