I Grow Chicago sprouts hope in Englewood

Posted 10:08 PM, May 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:23PM, May 26, 2018

CHICAGO — The mission of I Grow Chicago is to grow Englewood from surviving to thriving through community connection, skill building and opportunity. Co-Executive Directors Quentin Mables and Erin Vogel stopped by the WGN studio to explain how they carry out that mission and how you can help. Take a look.