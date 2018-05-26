Man shot by Chicago police in Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after he was shot by a Chicago police officer early Saturday.

According to a preliminary statement from the Chicago Police Department, tactical officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 5200 block of West Ohio Street about 3 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived on the scene, they spotted a man running away.

Officers chased the man, police said, and commanded him to stop. At that point, according to the statement, the man pulled a gun and "an armed encounter between the offender and police ensued." One officer shot the man, who was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A weapon was recovered on the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Per department policy, the officer who fired his gun is being placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days while the matter is investigated.

Charges are expected to be filed against the man who was shot.

His relatives Saturday said he was in intensive care after being shot multiple times on the block where he grew up. His parents still live there.