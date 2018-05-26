River Grove officials call off water search, citing ‘no evidence’ anyone was ever missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Suburban officials called off a river search in River Grove after 90 minutes Saturday, saying there was "no evidence" anyone was ever stranded in the water.

According to fire officials, someone called 911 on Saturday afternoon to report that two children had walked under a bridge near a river near the Des Plaines river and never came out on the other side.

It happened near the intersection of Grand Avenue and River Road, a stone's throw from Gene & Jude's.

After searching the water for 90 minutes, authorities called off the search, saying there was "no evidence" anyone was ever in distress.