Chicago police sergeant grazed by bullet in West Town

CHICAGO – A Chicago police sergeant was grazed by a bullet after a shooting in West Town Saturday evening.

The patrol sergeant was grazed in her bulletproof vest around 11:55 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chicago and Noble avenues, according to the Chicago Tribune. Someone in a black SUV fired shots at a gold SUV, which had bullet holes and remained on Noble Avenue after the shooting, the Tribune said.

The officer’s car was also hit by gunfire.

She was taken the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The investigation is ongoing.