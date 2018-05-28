Chicago Fire Department diver dies after rescue attempt in Chicago River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Viewer advisory: this video contains scenes of paramedics administering CPR

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department rescue diver has died after an incident during a rescue attempt in the Chicago River Monday night. He's been identified as 46-year-old Juan Bucio.

CFD Marine Unit divers went into the waters of the Chicago River near the 2600 block of South Ashland in response to reports of a missing man who fell out of a boat and into the river.

While three divers went into the water, only two came out. A statement from CFD said communication with the diver was temporarily lost. The rescue effort then switched to the diver, who was pulled from the river and put into an ambulance.

When the ambulance arrived at the hospital under police escort, paramedics could be seen administering CPR to the diver. Authorities later revealed the the he had succumbed to his injuries.

Two other firefighters were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for evaluation, and both are in stable condition.

