Man snuck into Lincoln Park home and sexually assaulted girl in her bed, police say

CHICAGO— Police are searching for a man they say entered a Lincoln Park home early Sunday morning, snuck into a room where a girl was asleep and sexually assaulted her.

According to police, around 2 a.m. Sunday the man first entered a home on the 400 block of Belden Ave. through an unlocked door. Once inside, police say he attempted to assault a girl in her bedroom.

Then 20 minutes later, police say he entered another home on the 500 block of Grant Pl. Police believe he entered through an unlocked door there as well, and snuck to a girl's bedroom. Once inside, police say he sexually assaulted her in her own bed.

Police describe the suspect as a fair-skinned, 5'6" white man, 20-30 years old, a smoker, weighing about 160 pounds, with short brown or strawberry blonde hair. They aren’t releasing a few key pieces of information, including whether he targeted the homes because he knew girls were living there.

These acts shattered the sense of security for the girls' families and their neighbors, some of whom may have felt safe enough to leave their doors unlocked.