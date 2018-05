× Political Communication and the Presidency

A new book, “The Only Constant is Change: Technology, Political Communication, and Innovation Over Time,” explores the changing nature of communication over 300 years of American history. From the White House to small political organizations, author Ben Epstein delves into decades of change and what we can learn about the current political climate, from communication styles of the past.

Epstein, joins Politics Tonight to discuss.

