As the earned runs add up, Lucas Giolito’s 2018 struggles with the White Sox continue

CLEVELAND – There weren’t signs in 2017 that it would be like this for one of the White Sox young pitching prospects.

No, were not talking about Carson Fulmer, who was already demoted to Triple-A, but rather an even more prominent arm in the team’s future plans.

On Tuesday Lucas Giolito once again had a rock start, allowing two first inning runs against the Indians at Progressive Field and he was playing catch-up the rest of the night. By the time he left after six innings, Cleveland was on their way to a 7-3 victory, their second of a three-game series against the White Sox.

Giolito’s line was once again hard to look at for a White Sox fan – six innings, five earned runs with nine hits allowed. There were not walks and five strikeouts, which are positives, but it marks the fifth time in 11 starts that he allowed four-or-more earned runs in a game. Couple this start with his last on May 24th against the Orioles, and Giolito has allowed 12 earned runs in his last 7 1/3 innings.

All of these add to the pitcher’s 3-6 record that includes a 7.53 ERA, a far cry from his appearance at the end of last season at the Major League level, when he had a 2.38 ERA in seven starts with 34 strikeouts compared to just 12 walks. This year, even without a walk on Tuesday, Giolito has seven more of those (37) than he does strikeouts (30).

Cleveland made his day rough from the start, pounding out four hits and grabbing a pair of runs before Giolito got Melky Cabrera to ground into a double play to end the inning. Michael Brantley took him deep for a solo homer in the third and then Jose Ramirez added one of his own as part of a two-run fifth inning. He got out of the sixth inning with nothing else allowed, but as they say, the damage was done.

It’s another rough chapter in a difficult start for what some hope will be one of the anchors to the White Sox rebuilt pitching staff. But like the team, hope is more in the future than it is in the present.