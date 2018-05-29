Dave Kerner weighs in on the Rizzo slide, Cubs, and the NBA Finals on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the slide talked about throughout the past 24 hours.

The umps on the field said it was in the rules - even after a replay on Monday. Then Major League Baseball, per reports, said it should have been overturned.

Either way, Anthony Rizzo's slide towards home into the legs of Elias Diaz in the eighth inning of the Cubs' 7-0 win at PNC Park has generated a fair amount of debate about what's right and wrong in base running etiquette.

That was one of a few topics which Dave Kerner discusses on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton.

The WBBM Newsradio anchor and reporter also discussed the Cubs' so far in 2018 along with the upcoming NBA Finals with the Cavaliers and the Warriors.

