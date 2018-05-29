× Jim Cornelison’s Indy 500 performance part of a busy Memorial Day sports weekend

CHICAGO – It’s a holiday on the American calendar to remember those who were lost in the defense of this country.

So often, Memorial Day brings about a number of traditional tributes during sporting events, coming from those who play or the teams themselves.

That was the case at a few sporting events for Chicago teams and even one anthem singer, who took part in the patriotic opening ceremonies of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison sung “Back Home Again in Indiana” to finish off the traditional and patriotic opening ceremonies before the Indianapolis 500.

It was the second-straight year that Cornelison performed the tune before the race, which was sung for nearly four decades by the late Jim Nabors.

Meanwhile a number of teams an athletes paid tribute to those who died in the line of service, including Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Think about how different our lives would be w/o those who sacrificed it all to protect our Freedom. A thank you isn’t enough. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/VAsxOwW09G — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) May 28, 2018

The Cubs were one of a number of professional teams in town to honor Memorial Day on Social Media.

Today we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/l2EEKUR6F3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 28, 2018

Today we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and our country. pic.twitter.com/iEMphWoYaN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2018

Today and everyday, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ffren8FhIY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 28, 2018

The Bears had a post Memorial Day surprise at their OTA workout this afternoon at Halas Hall as few servicemen and women stopped by to watch the practice.