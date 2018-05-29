Jim Cornelison’s Indy 500 performance part of a busy Memorial Day sports weekend
CHICAGO – It’s a holiday on the American calendar to remember those who were lost in the defense of this country.
So often, Memorial Day brings about a number of traditional tributes during sporting events, coming from those who play or the teams themselves.
That was the case at a few sporting events for Chicago teams and even one anthem singer, who took part in the patriotic opening ceremonies of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison sung “Back Home Again in Indiana” to finish off the traditional and patriotic opening ceremonies before the Indianapolis 500.
It was the second-straight year that Cornelison performed the tune before the race, which was sung for nearly four decades by the late Jim Nabors.
Meanwhile a number of teams an athletes paid tribute to those who died in the line of service, including Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
The Cubs were one of a number of professional teams in town to honor Memorial Day on Social Media.
The Bears had a post Memorial Day surprise at their OTA workout this afternoon at Halas Hall as few servicemen and women stopped by to watch the practice.