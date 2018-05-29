Zack Pearson discusses the Bears’ offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - These are the day in which the Bears' players are in more of an education mode, especially in 2018.

A number of players are getting to know a new team while everyone on offense is getting to know and entirely new coaching staff. It's an adjustment period that is in its early stages, but one that shows some potential for a team despearate for success.

Zack Pearson of Bear Report has watch the team during OTA workouts and throughout the offseason and he joined Sports Feed to talk about what he's seen out of the group with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch their discussion on the Bears in the video above or below.