BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- An explosion left a gaping hole in a home in the western suburbs overnight.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in an unoccupied home in Brookfield.

The exact cause of the explosion is not clear, but officials say it may have been the result of a natural gas leak.

Neighbors say the explosion was so strong it could be felt more than a block away.

No one was injured in the explosion.