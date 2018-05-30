Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, per MRI, has no structural damage in triceps: Reports

PITTSBURGH – It’s been a rough start to the career of the Cubs’ biggest free agent acquisition – but at least it won’t get any worse for the time being.

Per multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon, an MRI on the right triceps of pitcher Yu Darvish revealed no structural damage, as the original diagnosis of tendonitis remains at the moment.

MLB.com and the Chicago Tribune had the initial reports of the MRI. The Cubs have yet to make it official.

Darvish was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday with the move retroactive to May 23rd. The right triceps tendonitis cost him his scheduled start against the Giants this week and what likely would have been another this week in a four-game series against the Mets on the road.

It’s the second time that Darvish has been on the disabled list during his first season with the Cubs, having gone out with the flu earlier in May.

All of these are part of a rough start to his first season with the Cubs, which came with high expectations after he signed a six-year, $126 million deal in the offseason. Up-and-down from start-to-start, Darvish is sporting a 4.95 ERA in eight starts with a 1-3 record. His first win didn’t come till his last start on May 20th against the Reds, with the pitcher allowing four or more earned runs in four of his starts this season.

Only twice has Darvish gone six innings in his starts, one of the many reasons that fans have been a little worried about the man who was supposed to anchor the middle part of the Cubs’ rotation. At least for the moment, things won’t be getting any worse.