CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday announced plans to roll out free full-day preschool for all 4-year-olds in Chicago within the next four years.

According to the mayor's office, children from the city's "most in-need" families will have access to an additional 3,700 full-day preschool seats at CPS schools next year. Such access will be extended to all 4-year-olds in the city within four years.

In all, the plan will cost $175 million. Emanuel expects funding to come from the state.