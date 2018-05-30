Heavy rain leads to flooding in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall swept across the Chicago area Wednesday evening.

Widespread flooding was reported in the Addison area. Flooding also reported in Barrington on U.S. 14 between Hart Road and Route 59 and in portions of Elmhurst.

Shortly after 7:30 pm skies were brightening as the storms moved out into Lake Michigan

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Flood Warning for counties northwest and south of Chicago (green-shaded areas on the map) until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Viewers are shared photos of flooded streets in Elgin and across the viewing area- click the button below to share yours.

In addition to being the wettest May on record it's also been WARM! Thursday night at midnight we close the books on what's likely to become the 3rd warmest May since 1871 and warmest in 41 years! @WGNNews @DIvory_WGN @MikeJanssenWX @MikeHamernik pic.twitter.com/gsdnG3bzDl — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) May 31, 2018

Bands of thunderstorms spiraling outward from a center of low pressure tracking through northwest Indiana into southwest lower Michigan are developing quickly, dumping heavy flood-producing rains of 1 to 2 inches in less than an hour across a good portion of the Chicago area west of the city.

Counties included in the Flood Warning include: Kendall, Lake, northwestern Will, De Kalb, Kane, McHenry, DuPage, Northwestern Cook, Grundy, western Kankakee, Ford, western Iroquois and Boone.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Paxton, Dwight, Gibson City, Piper City, Wilmington, Braidwood, Coal City, Diamond, Elwood, Gilman, Herscher, Gardner, Onarga, Forrest, Chatsworth, Mazon and Cissna Park. Also, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield, Carpentersville and Wheeling.

Latest weather radar mosaic...

Mark Reynolds, Schaumburg resident, works overnights, so when he woke up to get ready for work, he found his four-door Buick Century mostly under water. He also found his parking lot flooded.

His car was one of five vehciles in his condo complex that were damaged, and possibly totaled, due to the down pour.

The manager of the complex said they sent out an alert warning residence to move their cars to higher ground and they will work with the people whose cars here have been affected.