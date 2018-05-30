NBA Finals, Draft, and MJ-LeBron comparison were part of Camron Smith’s talk on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you want to talk NBA right now, there are a number of angles you can take.

There's the fourth-straight NBA Finals match-up between the Cavaliers and the Warriors. There's the constant comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Plus the NBA Draft is just about a month away, and the Bulls have the seventh-overall pick in the selections.

Camron Smith of Comcast and WBBM-TV took his appearance on Sports Feed Wednesday to touch on all of those topics in the NBA. He discussed each at length with Jarrett Payton, and yes, he gave a Finals prediction as well.

You can watch Camron's segments on Wednesday's show in the video above or below.