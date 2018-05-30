Patrick Flowers talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - These are some interesting times for Chicago's two professional baseball teams, even if the goals and the directions are a bit different.

The Cubs, swept up in a slide controversy this week, continue to leave fans wondering when they might break out and show their potential. Meanwhile the White Sox are continuing their painful second season of rebuilding as their prospects flourish in the minors.

Patrick Flowers of The Loop Sports was on Sports Feed to discuss both clubs as they close out their second month of the 2018 season. He spoke with Jarrett Payton on a number of issues concerning the teams, from Yu Darvish, Anthony Rizzo, Rick Renteria, and the White Sox prospects.

