Reynaldo Lopez has a rare bad start as the Indians sweep the White Sox

CLEVELAND – Looking for positives for the White Sox season usually doesn’t involve the major league club. A second year of rebuilding has proved to be as rough as people might have imagined.

But Reynaldo Lopez has been a reason to feel good about things for the White Sox. Acquired in the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals, the starting pitcher had a number of strong efforts during the season even if the win-loss record wasn’t something to write home about.

In fact, his eight inning, eight strikeout performance against the Rangers at home on May 20th, one which he asked Rick Renteria for one more batter in that eighth inning, is arguably one of the bright spots of the season.

Wednesday wasn’t one of those moments, in fact it was the opposite.

In his worst outing of the season, Lopez surrendered eight hits and seven earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings. He didn’t allow a homer and only had one walk, but he allowed the Indians enough contact to coast to a 9-1 victory to complete a series sweep at Progressive Field.

Things didn’t start well for Lopez as the first run of the afternoon came in on a wild pitch in the dirt that followed a pair of hits. A walk and another hit led to a sacrafice fly by former White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera made it 2-0 after the first.

He would make things even worse for Lopez in the third after the pitcher got through the second inning clean. After hitting a batter then allowing three consecutive singles to bring in another run, Cabrera knocked in two more runs with a double to right past the diving Daniel Palka to make it 5-0. Even an out didn’t stop the bleeding as a sacrafice fly by Yan Gomez then another RBI single by Erik Gonzalez to finally chase Lopez from the game.

Chris Volstad wasn’t much better out of the bullpen as he surrendered a pair of homers in the fourth inning as Cleveland brought their scoring push to an end. It wasn’t in time to save a rare bad day from Lopez in 2018, thought many of his teammates know the feeling during a long second year of rebuilding.