Extra-alarm fire at apartment building in Logan Square

CHICAGO — Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on the city’s North Side.

The fire broke around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Witnesses on the scene say the fire spread to some of the neighboring buildings prompting fire crews to evacuate several families.

Officials haven’t said how many buildings were damaged in the fire.

“I don’t think there was anyone in one of the buildings. There was a dog, as soon as firefighters busted the door the dog shot out. But two buildings did need to be evacuated,” said Pedro Muniz, a witness at the scene.

Muniz also said it didn’t look like any of the building’s residents were injured.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

3-11 on N. Kedzie has been secured; 2 Firefighters transported from the scene to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/x81pPDYeQr — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 31, 2018

Fire on 2900 Block of N. Kedzie is now a 3-11. pic.twitter.com/mYbFXTkkzo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 31, 2018