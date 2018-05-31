First West Nile mosquitoes found in Chicago’s north suburbs

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus this year were found in Chicago’s suburbs.

Health officials said Wednesday the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District collected the positive mosquitoes on May 25 in the suburbs of Glenview and Morton Grove. No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far this year.

Public Health Director Nirav Shah says as temperatures rise, the state will start to see more West Nile Virus activity.

The virus is transmitted through bites from mosquitoes that picked up the virus from an infected bird. Symptoms include fever, nausea and aches.

The Illinois Department of Public Health last year reported 90 human cases, which included eight deaths.