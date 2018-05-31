Jake Weiner previews the 2018 NBA Finals on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For all of the reasons that you don't like seeing the same teams in the NBA Finals, there are also valid points as to why it's a great thing.

From LeBron James and his chance to add to his legacy to a budding dynasty in the Warriors, there are a lot of reasons to be interested in the fourth-consecutive match-up for the NBA's championship series.

Jake Weiner of Blog-a-Bull will be watching the series closely over the next two weeks, and he joined Sports Feed to preview the series before Game 1 on Thursday night.

Watch his conversation with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur in the video above or below.