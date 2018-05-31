Nancy Armour discusses the NFL and the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One thing that's for certain when she appears on a the show is that the talk is going to be on a few issues in sports and it's going to be lively.

That was the case when Nancy Armour of USA Today made her latest appearance on Sports Feed Thursday night with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

Having written a few columns on the topic, Nancy discussed the NFL's new controversial National Anthem guidelines which require those players who don't stay in the locker room for the song to stand or the teams face a fine.

Plus they discussed two key storylines for the Cubs this week - Anthony Rizzo's slide along with Yu Darvish's belief that Cubs' fans don't like him.

You can watch Nancy discuss those topics with Jarrett and Andy in the video above or below.