Ryne Sandberg mimics the Cubs’ bullpen dancing during Twitter Q&A

CHICAGO – One of the more interesting segments which the Cubs do on Twitter involves some of the main members of the organization taking part in a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg was the latest to take part in this tradition, answering fans inquiries while sitting on a patio in Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field.

It went like they usually do, with fans asking questions and Sandberg answering a few of them.

But the finish of his Q & A was like no other.

A Hall of Famer auditions for the #Cubs bullpen. pic.twitter.com/FEVtSMaPZ4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2018

Sandberg decided to mimic the Cubs’ somewhat famous bullpen dances as he broke into a ten-second dance right on Gallager Way. It was a fun moment for the Hall of Famer, who remains a Cubs’ ambassador after a Hall of Fame 15-year career from 1982-1994 and 1996-1997.

In fact the Baseball Hall of Fame gave him a shoutout for his efforts.

Who needs a plaque when you've got moves like this — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 30, 2018

Indeed the dance moves for the former second baseman made this Q & A a little more interesting.