Trump considering commuting Rod Blagojevich’s sentence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.

The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday after he announced on Twitter that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

Trump tells reporters that Blagojevich said something dumb but that “lots of politicians” do and thinks his sentence is excessive.

The Democratic former governor began serving his 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012. His scheduled release date is 2024. Blagojevich was also a contestant on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality television show in 2010.

In a statement Thursday, Blagojevich’s wife, Patti Blagojevich, said: “Amy, Annie and I are very encouraged by the President’s [sic] comments today. He’s given us something that has been hard to come by recently… hope. From the beginning, we’ve eagerly awaited the day when Rod could come back home where he belongs, and we continue to pray our family will be made whole again soon.”

Stewart was convicted in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to the government about why she unloaded stock just before the price plummeted.

Trump says she “used to be one of my biggest fans.”

