Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Three firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the West Town neighborhood.

The fire started early Friday morning on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

Two of those firefighters were treated for heat related issues, and the third injured their shoulder.

2-11 1149 W. Grand struck out. 2 FF's transported to local hospital for heat related issue in good condition . No displacement of occupants. 4-1-8 pic.twitter.com/qKwmeuyqPy — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 1, 2018

Update to 2-11 on Grand third FF transported to local hospital for an injured shoulder in good condition. 4-1-8 NFI — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 1, 2018

All three are expected to be okay.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.