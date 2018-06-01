7-year-old wounded when vehicle fired upon in Bucktown

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy was hit by a bullet that was fired at his family.

The boy was sitting with three other people in an SUV in Bucktown, when someone fired a gun at them..

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of North Oakley.

The bullet broke through the front windshield, and a fragment hit the boy in the chin.

He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Two women and a 24-year-old man who were riding in the vehicle weren’t injured. Police say the man is believed to be a gang member.

No arrests were immediately made. The shooting is under investigation.