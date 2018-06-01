Active shooter response training held for school staff, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies in Ingleside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGLESIDE, Ill. -- School staff and Lake County Sheriff's Deputies got some live shooter situation training Friday at Big Hollow Middle School in Ingleside.

Sheriff Mark Curran told WGN's Julian Crews that it is clear shootings at public places like schools and houses of worship are going to continue, so staff and first responders have to be ready.

Sheriff's personnel were teaching the ALICE response system. That stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate; steps necessary to deal with the first minutes of an active shooting situation.

The Sheriff's Department is offering the training to school districts throughout the county to increase preparedness for a deadly emergency.