Alderman calls for increased patrols downtown after series of assaults

CHICAGO -- Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly is calling for more police patrols downtown and along the lakefront after a series of assaults.

The latest happened Thursday night in the Streeterville community.

People walking along the lakefront were pushed into the water by a group of teenagers.

Police say about 10 teens began surrounding people and forcing them into the lake.

Similar incidents happened on the Memorial Day weekend.

Reilly says he believes the disturbances are meant to distract authorities so the teens can carry out retail theft.