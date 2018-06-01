Danny Farquhar throws out ceremonial first pitch weeks after brain hemorrhage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It was an emotional return to the mound for Danny Farquhar on Friday.

Six weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm, the White Sox pitcher was back at Guaranteed Rate Field and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

He was joined on the field before the game by his family along with the Rush University Medical Center doctors and staff that helped Farquhar with his recovery.

This makes us so happy. Welcome back, Danny Farquhar! pic.twitter.com/3LsWdWwVDl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 2, 2018

A very special moment. Danny Farquhar threw out today's first pitch, surrounded by his family, teammates and the medical staff from RUSH University Medical Center who provided care to him throughout his recovery. pic.twitter.com/SnZqalSL9Q — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 2, 2018

Money will be raised throughout the night for the Joe Niekro Foundation, which assists in research, treatment and awareness of brain aneurysms. It’s named after the former pitcher who died of an aneurysm in 2006 and was founded by his daughter, Natalie.

Funds will be raised during the “Sox Split” raffle, game auctions and scoreboard messages.

Tonight, Danny Farquhar throws out the first pitch. Proceeds from the SoxSplit raffle go the Joe Niekro Foundation, which supports brain aneurysm research and care. If you have an Illinois billing address, jump in here to participate from home:https://t.co/meN7X5NGjg — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) June 1, 2018

While officially ruled out for this season, Farquhar has been cleared to return to baseball at some point in the future.