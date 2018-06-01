Danny Farquhar throws out ceremonial first pitch weeks after brain hemorrhage

CHICAGO — It was an emotional return to the mound for Danny Farquhar on Friday.
Six weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm, the White Sox pitcher was back at Guaranteed Rate Field and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
He was joined on the field before the game by his family along with the Rush University Medical Center doctors and staff that helped Farquhar with his recovery.
Money will be raised throughout the night for the Joe Niekro Foundation, which assists in research, treatment and awareness of brain aneurysms. It’s named after the former pitcher who died of an aneurysm in 2006 and was founded by his daughter, Natalie.
Funds will be raised during the “Sox Split” raffle, game auctions and scoreboard messages.
While officially ruled out for this season, Farquhar has been cleared to return to baseball at some point in the future.