Friends say body recovered from Chicago River is missing boater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the Chicago River Friday afternoon.

Authorities confirm they pulled the body of a male from the South Branch of the Chicago River near the 2800 block of South Damen Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday.

Authorities have not officially identified the body, but friends of missing boater Alberto Lopez said it's him.

Friends of Lopez were searching for him when they spotted the body.

"We finally found him,” friend Fernando Reyes said. “We're sad but then happy that we found him. His family has been waiting for him since Monday. We notified them.”

Reyes met Lopez last summer after the 28-year-old carpenter moved to Chicago from Mexico to support his family.

The father of three who was engaged to be married in December went out on a boat with friends to celebrate Memorial Day.

“He went around Navy Pier, Downtown, and on their way back there was a big boat passing by,” Reyes said. “With the wake, he lost balance so just fell off.”

Friends said Lopez couldn't swim and went under within a few seconds.

Friends of Alberto Lopez find body in Chicago river near where he went missing Monday, confirm body is his @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/IuuIWIguES — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) June 1, 2018

A Chicago firefighter was killed in the search for Lopez. Juan Bucio, 46, was a father of two and 15-year veteran of the department. He became separated from his partner during the search. Bucio was pronounced dead at the hospital.