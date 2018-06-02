100 kids become Chicago firefighters … for a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Do you have what it takes to work for the Chicago Fire Department?

One hundred local kids got the chance to find out Saturday when they became "firefighters for a day" at the Chicago Fire Department Training Facility, 1338 S. Clinton St.

The event was sponsored by the African-American Firefighter and Paramedic League, which has been offering the training day for more than a decade.

Participant Destiny Stevens said her training gave her a new outlook.

"I thought they just ran into fires, but they don't," Stevens said. "They do other important things ... like, EMT and stuff like that. I'm getting a feel for the field."

WGN's Sean Lewis has more.