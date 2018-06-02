DEA agent kills suspect during Chicago cocaine bust, agency says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A federal agent fatally shot a drug suspect in Chicago on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the agent opened fire about 8:45 a.m. Saturday after the suspect struck him with his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on South Central Avenue near the Eisenhower Expy. The agent's injuries aren't life-threatening.

The DEA said cocaine was found in the suspect's car.

DEA agents and Chicago police officers were conducting surveillance when packages were exchanged between two people.