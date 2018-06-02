Man grabbed 11-year-old girl in Rogers Park, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who grabbed an 11-year-old girl in Rogers Park.

The incident happened about 8:40 a.m. Thursday as the girl walked to school at Kilmer Elementary, 6700 N. Greenview Ave., according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 40-year-old man approached the girl from behind in the 1500 block of West North Shore Avenue and grabbed her hand, police said. The man held the girl's hand for several seconds and never spoke. He then let go and walked southbound, according to authorities.

Police described the suspect as a black man who is roughly 40 years old and 5-feet-9 to 6-feet tall. He weighs roughly 140 to 170 pounds and has a slim build. He was clean shaven, police said, with a bald head. He smelled like cigarettes. The man was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and black jeans.

Police are encouraging residents not to walk alone, and to contact a Safe Passage worker or school administrator should something like this occur again.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-5907 and mention report No. JB287944.