1 dead, 3 injured after Englewood drive-by shooting

CHICAGO – One person was killed and three people were injured after a drive-by shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Ari Armour, 35, a father of two, was killed in the shooting, which happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place,

Police said two people inside an SUV drove by a gathering outside and opened fire, hitting Armour in the back and head, according to the Chicago Tribune.. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and upper body, the Tribune said. She is in serious condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the torso. He is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. A 19-year-old man as shot in the leg and is in stable and Advocate Christ Hospital.

According to the Tribune, witnesses said they were having a birthday party for a relative of at least one of the people that was shot.

Armour celebrated his wedding anniversary on May 23. He worked security for Hubbard High School and was a high school football coach.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.