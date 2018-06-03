Kenneth Davis discusses an unusual start to the NBA Finals on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There was the reversed call, the forgotten score, and LeBron's incredible game that was all for not.

Oh, and the Warriors came up with a dramatic victory to take the early advantage in the NBA Finals.

All of those made for a lot to talk to about the last few days for NBA Finals and was part of the conversation on Sports Feed Sunday with Kenneth Davis of "The D and Davis Show." He discussed a number of topics in the Cleveland-Golden State series along with some on the Bulls' offseason with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Kenneth's discussion with the guys on Sunday's show in the video above or below.