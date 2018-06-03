Search continues for missing mother and daughter

CHICAGO — The search continues for a woman and her 4-year-old daughter who have been missing from the Northwest Side for more than a week.

Erika Brooks, 27, and her daughter, Azaria Koppel, were last seen on May 25 in their home in the 4100 block of Wabansia Avenue.

Brooks is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Azaria is a black female, about 3 feet tall, 40 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information should contact police.