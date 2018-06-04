Boy, 11, found dead in West Pullman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An 11-year-old boy was found dead in the city's West Pullman neighborhood.

The child was found just before 1 a.m. Monday in a residence above a thrift store, near 119th Street and Peoria.

Police say he was found in a pool of blood, and had injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are questioning three people, but aren't saying what the circumstances are surrounding the child's death.

The case is being classified as a homicide investigation.

The child's name has not been released yet.