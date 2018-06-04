Cubs take Stanford shortstop Nico Hoerner with their first round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft

CHICAGO – As their long selection of players begins, the Cubs have decided to add to their infield with their first pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

With the 24th overall pick, the team picked up Stanford shortstop Nico Hoerner, becoming the ninth player at that position to be selected by the organization with their opening selection.

The last to do so was Javier Baez back in 2011, the last one made before Theo Epstein took over the reigns of the organization later that fall.

Hoerner played three years with the Cardinal, the shortstop hit .345 with 2 homers and 17 RBI in his final season at Stanford. He was a two-time Pac 12 All-Conference selection and helped the team to their first conference title since 2004 this past Spring. At shortstop, Hoerner had .960 fielding percentage with 74 putouts and 141 assists.

“Nico is a talented middle infielder who handles the bat extremely well, hits to all fields and has a high contact rate. He hits the ball hard, and we think there is more power to come,” said Jason McLeod, Senior Vice President of Scouting and Player Development, in a statement released by the team. “He has multiple tools on the field, and all the background work we did shows he has incredible make-up. He fits exactly what we’re looking for in the organization.”