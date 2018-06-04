Evan F. Moore joins Sports Feed for a wide-ranging discussion on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As someone who's discussed the issue before and even spoken to the man who started it, Evan F. Moore was the right man to discuss some breaking news early Monday evening.

President Trump announced that he was pulling the invite to the White House for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles amid the controversy over player demonstrations during the National Anthem. It comes just a day before the team was supposed to be in Washington DC for the traditional reception by the President.

Evan was on the set of Sports Feed when the news was announced and he gave his thoughts on that along with the entire movement started by Colin Kaepernick in 2016 with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also took some time to discuss the NBA Finals along with the Stanley Cup Final.

You can watch Evan's discussion in the video above or below.