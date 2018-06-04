× Even after injury, Bears to sign Zach Miller to a one-year contract: Report

LAKE FOREST – After a very serious knee injury in October of last year, Zach Miller will face quite a challenge to return to the field in 2018 or at any point in the future. But the Bears are at least going to give him the chance to try.

Per a report from Pro Football Talk, the Bears will sign the tight end to a one-year contract, one that will pay him whether he plays or not.

The Bears are signing TE Zach Miller to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum, even though it's very doubtful he will be able to play. Class move. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 4, 2018

The Bears have yet to confirm the report, which also said that Miller would receive $458,000 if he can’t play and $790,000 if he can.

Miller dislocated his left knee against the Saints on October 29th going for a pass in the endzone that was initially called a catch and a touchdown before being overturned. That evening, he underwent emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery and save his left leg.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Miller has been with the Bears since 2014, playing in 33 games with 101 catches for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns. Before the injury last season, Miller had 20 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns.