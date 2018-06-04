Funeral today for fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago Fire Department diver will be laid to rest today.

Juan Bucio, 46, died on Memorial Day. He was in the Chicago River on a rescue attempt, when he disappeared under water.

Bucio died while looking for Alberto Lopez, whose body was found several days later.

Bucio was a 15-year veteran of the fire department.

He is being remembered as a devoted father of two young boys, who loved what he did: being a firefighter and member of the dive team for more than a decade. He had nine siblings, including a sister who is a Chicago police officer.

A visitation for him was held at St. Rita's on Sunday

Officials say more than one thousand firefighters from the city and suburbs attended.

Today's funeral is at St. Rita's at noon.

After the funeral, a full honors burial will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Stickney.