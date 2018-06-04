Man dead after rescue attempt in Libertyville retention pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. -- Police in suburban Libertyville are investigating what caused a man to drive into a retention pond. The fire department said the man died, despite their rescue attempts Monday afternoon.

Firefighters got a call around 4 p.m. about a driver who pulled off of Highway 45/Northwind Boulevard and drove into a retention pond.

Two firefighters got to the scene before the rest of the crew. One of them put on a floatation device and got into the water to try and get the man out.

The fire chief said the man was in the water for about 20 to 25 minutes.

Firefighters said the man appeared to be in his early 30s.

No further information about the man was provided.