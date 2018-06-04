Mother fears daughter’s disappearance may be linked to others in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A West Side mother is pleading for help finding her missing daughter. There are fears her disappearance may be linked to others.

Latonya Moore’s daughter, 26-year-old Shantieya Smith, has been missing for more than a week.

Smith was last seen May 26 near West 16th Street and South Central Park Avenue.

Moore is especially concerned because Smith has a 7-year-old daughter; Smith has not called to check on the girl.

Moore is recruiting people to pass out flyers in North Lawndale in hopes of finding her daughter.

“I’m praying she’s okay,” Moore said. “I don’t want to think the worst, though.”

Moore said her daughter, who also goes by the nickname Nay Nay, was last seen with a man who has now changed his phone number and is not responding to Facebook messages. But he did send a text message to Smith through her goddaughter and threatened her, Smith said.

Moore has also reached out for help from community activists, who are raising a red flag about other young women from the city’s West Side that have now gone missing since mid-March. Anna Stanislawczyk, 18, was last seen in the 3600 block of West Filmore Street on March 16. Sadaria Davis, 15, went missing April 27 from the 4200 block of West Adams Street; she was found dead May 11 in an abandoned building six blocks from her home.