CHICAGO -- We talk with the actor who plays Antonin Scalia in 'The Originalist" ... a theatrical production about his Supreme Court career, currently playing in Chicago.
Politics Tonight: Meet the actor who plays Antonin Scalia
-
Politics Tonight: Springfield Week-in-Review
-
CPS students travel to Memphis to mark MLK anniversary
-
Political Communication and the Presidency
-
Cemetery’s overlooked monument to Confederate POWs becomes center of controversy
-
Chicago bishop to give sermon at royal wedding
-
-
Deaths at Quincy veterans home reach the Illinois campaign trail
-
Politicians show support for LGBTQ community as Pride Month kicks off
-
Democratic candidates square off during heated gubernatorial forum
-
Yu Darvish heads to the 10-day DL with parainfluenza virus
-
Diver killed in Chicago River rescue was father of 2, 15-year CFD veteran
-
-
The Texas First-Step: Loyola faces Michigan in the Final Four tonight
-
Rauner, Pritzker win primaries in Illinois governor’s race
-
Victor Ejdsell strong play continues to keep the Icehogs’ season alive