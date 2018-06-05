1 killed, 2 injured in West Side shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting overnight on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say three men were standing in an empty lot off 5th Street near Pulaski, when four men walked up and shot at them.

A 21-year-old man was hit in the chest multiple times and transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died.

A 20-year-old man was shot in both arms and grazed in the back. He is in good condition. A 23-year-old was hit in the leg, and remains in stable condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody.

This is the fifth shooting since 9:30 p.m. Monday.