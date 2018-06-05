FeedonThis: Sports speaks out after the Eagles’ invite was pulled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Yet again, the conversation in sports among a number of athletes concerns the reaction to National Anthem demonstrations thanks to President Trump rescinding the invite of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House.

It's generated plenty of reaction from those in the NFL, including the Chicago Bears and their NFLPA representative Sam Acho.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed his comments on Sports Feed as part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile a lot of people from around the league and even the NBA were reacting to the decision, including a number of personalities at the Finals Media Day in Cleveland.

Those reactions were featured in Social Fodder and you can watch that in the video above.

Meanwhile Jake Arrieta returned to Wrigley Field for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

It stirs up a lot of memories of his time in Chicago, and also some debate about whether it was best to have kept him instead of signing Yu Darvish.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.